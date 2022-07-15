Dodger Stadium workers won’t strike during All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The union representing concession workers at Dodger Stadium says it won’t strike during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game and its related events. Unite Here Local 11 and concessionaire Compass Group and its subsidiary Levy Restaurants have made what the union says is “substantial progress” in contract negotiations this week. As a result, there won’t be a strike during the All-Star events that begin Saturday and culminate in the game on Tuesday. Union spokesperson Maria Hernandez says both sides look forward to a successful event and continued negotiations. The union had earlier voted to authorize a strike.

