Dodgers’ Kershaw loses perfect game in 8th inning vs Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched seven perfect innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers before Luis Rengifo broke up his bid with a leadoff double in the eighth for the Los Angeles Angels. Kershaw needed just 71 pitches to retire the first 21 consecutive batters at Angel Stadium on Friday night, but Rengifo ended Kershaw’s quest for his second no-hitter and first perfect game with a clean double down the left field line. The sellout crowd in Anaheim was packed with a large portion of Dodgers fans, and it rose for a lengthy standing ovation for Kershaw, who threw his only no-hitter back in 2014.

