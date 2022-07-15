Emotional exit for Woods, big chance for Smith at St Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tiger Woods made an early and emotional departure from the British Open at St. Andrews, perhaps for the last time. Cameron Smith of Australia can only hope this Open might mark his arrival among the truly elite. Already The Players Championship winner. the Aussie took his first lead at a major going into the weekend. He had six birdies in 10 holes and made a long eagle putt for a 64. Smith leads by two over Cameron Young. Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland were three shots behind. Woods shot 75 and missed the cut.

