England women’s coach Wiegman tests positive for COVID

LONDON (AP) — England women’s coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their match against Northern Ireland on Friday at the Women’s European Championship. The host nation has already advanced to the quarterfinals with a game to spare after an 8-0 rout of Norway on Monday. Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will guide the team for Friday’s final Group A game in Southampton against already eliminated Northern Ireland. Wiegman is in isolation. England’s quarterfinal is scheduled next Wednesday against Germany, Spain or Denmark.

