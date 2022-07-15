G League Ignite moving to Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nevada

NEW YORK (AP) — The G League Ignite says the team has struck a multiyear deal to relocate to Henderson, Nevada. The Ignite had been training in Walnut Creek, California, since their inception and played home games this past season in Las Vegas. That’s about 15 miles from their new home. The team exists to develop young prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft. It has featured three eventual top-10 picks in its first two seasons. The Ignite sent Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga into the top 10 last year and Dyson Daniels this year.

