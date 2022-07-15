Skip to Content
García wins 1st gold in worlds; 1st medal ever for Peru

By LUIS RUIZ
Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kimberly García won the first gold medal Friday in Eugene and the first medal ever for Peru in the world track and field championships.

García took the 20-kilometer race walk in 1 hour, 26 minutes, 28 seconds.

“I am very happy with this result, with Peru’s first World Cup medal,” Garcia told The Associated Press. “We have worked very hard, really, for this first medal.”

Katarzyna Zdziebrlo of Poland was second, and China’s Shiye Qieyang finished third.

Toshikazu Yamanishi of Japan successfully defended his men’s title, finishing in 1:19:07. Countryman Koki Ikeda was second.

