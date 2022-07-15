Skip to Content
Gorman’s home run propels Cardinals past Reds 7-3

By STEVE OVERBEY
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking homer and Brendan Donovan drove in three runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Andre Pallante tossed five innings for his first win since June 10. Dylan Carlson reached base four times for St. Louis, and Tommy Edman added two hits. Cincinnati was coming off consecutive series wins over Tampa Bay and the New York Yankees. Hunter Greene took the loss.

