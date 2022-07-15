Hard-throwing Kumar Rocker ready for his second MLB draft

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Former Vanderbilt star right-hander Kumar Rocker is ready for a second go-round in the MLB draft. A brief professional tune-up has him on track to be selected as early as the first round when the draft begins on Sunday in Los Angeles. Rocker has been conducting interviews with teams and carrying out his daily conditioning regimen, according to his agent, Scott Boras. Rocker went 1-0 and posted a 1.35 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 20 innings over five starts for the Tri-City ValleyCats of the independent Frontier League. He was drafted 10th last year by the New York Mets, but didn’t sign after the team voiced concerns about his throwing arm.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.