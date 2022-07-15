Jennifer Kupcho, Lizette Salas lead LPGA Tour team event

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas shot a 6-under 64 in alternate-shot play Friday to take a four-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Kupcho and Salas had a 17-under 193 total with a better-ball round left at Midland Country Club in the LPGA Tour’s lone team event. The U.S. Solheim Cup partners birdied three of the last five holes in a bogey-free round. Kupcho has broken through this year with her first two LPGA Tour titles, taking the major Chevron Championship in early April in the California desert and the Meijer LPGA Classic last month in Belmont, Michigan. Salas won the 2014 Kingsmill Championship for her lone tour title. Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan were second after a 67.

