Kyler Murray’s contract situation the talk of Cardinals camp

The Arizona Cardinals have shown improvement during quarterback Kyler Murray’s first three seasons, progressing from one of the league’s worst teams to a spot in the NFC wild-card game last season. Now it’s Year 4 and the Cardinals are expecting another step forward. Murray returns after a strange offseason that included a passive-aggressive spat between the QB and management over a long-term contract. Murray’s future remains the biggest question. The Cardinals also have to figure out how to score points during the first six games of the season when star receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.

By The Associated Press

