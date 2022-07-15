LaJoie wants to prove strong end at Atlanta was no fluke

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Corey LaJoie won more races in a NASCAR regional series season than Chase Elliott just 10 years ago. LaJoie won more races than Kyle Larson the same year, too. LaJoie even finished as runner-up to Larson in the season points standings. LaJoie spent most of his career scuffling through driving for underfunded or upstart teams and had only one top-five finish over his first 182 career starts. LaJoie led the field at Atlanta Motor Speedway from the inside lane on a restart with three laps left in the race. He instead lost to Chase Elliott.

