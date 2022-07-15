Lions kicking off 2nd training camp with coach Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions are kicking off their second training camp with coach Dan Campbell. The Lions look as if they should be better on offense with quarterback Jared Goff returning for a second season. Goff is behind a solid line with a good pair of running backs, a standout tight end and an improved receiving group. Detroit’s defense still looks shaky and that might lead to a fifth straight season with double digits in losses. The Lions lost their first eight games last season under Campbell and rookie general manager Brad Holmes, failing to win until Week 13.

By The Associated Press

