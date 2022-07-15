Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:31 AM

Man United signs Christian Eriksen to 3-year contract

KTVZ

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has signed Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen to a three-year contract. The 30-year-old Eriksen played for Brentford in the second half of last season. He joined the London club almost eight months after collapsing from cardiac arrest at the European Championship. The former Tottenham player is United’s second major signing under manager Erik ten Hag following the arrival of left back Tyrell Malacia from Dutch club Feyenoord.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content