Manchester United begins Australian tour with 4-1 win

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Manchester United overcame an early deficit to beat the A-League’s Melbourne Victory 4-1 as new manager Erik ten Hag’s winning start to the preseason continued before a crowd of 74,157 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Three days after United beat Liverpool 4-0 to open its overseas tour in Bangkok, the Victory took advantage of some apparent jet lag by the visitors to grab a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute when Chris Ikonomidis scored. But United led at halftime after a deflected Scott McTominay strike and a close-range Anthony Martial goal.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.