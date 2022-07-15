Mayfield, Darnold to compete for Panthers QB starting job

The Panthers suffered their second straight five-win season under coach Matt Rhule in 2021, leaving him on the hot seat as he enters his third season. Carolina again struggled with poor offensive line play and the inability to find stability at the quarterback position. Carolina started the offseason attempting to acquire Deshaun Watson. But after losing out to Cleveland. the Panthers traded for former Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield, who will battle it out with Sam Darnold for the starting spot at training camp.

By The Associated Press

