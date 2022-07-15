Miami Dolphins training camp starts the Mike McDaniel era

Welcome, new coach Mike McDaniel. The Miami Dolphins are coming off another season where they didn’t make the playoffs. The expectations are clear this season and the Dolphins plan to end that postseason drought. The team made some huge offseason moves highlighted by the acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He’s one of the NFL’s very best at his position and will give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa another deep threat. A revamped offensive line and some new strategies there could be another boost for a Miami team that is coming off a 9-8 season.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.