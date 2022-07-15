Naylor drives in 2, Guardians rally past Tigers 6-5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor drove in two runs and Andrés Giménez delivered the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 victory over the struggling Detroit Tigers. Giménez, a first-time All-Star, hit a two-out flare to left field off Michael Fulmer that scored Steven Kwan from second base. One batter earlier, Naylor knocked in Myles Straw with a sacrifice fly to tie it at 5. Bryan Shaw pitched two scoreless innings and Trevor Stephan worked the ninth for his second save. Prized rookie Riley Greene homered and tied his season high with three RBIs for the Tigers, who have lost seven of eight.

