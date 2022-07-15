O-line, secondary in spotlight as Patriots enter camp

Talk of the New England Patriots returning as an AFC juggernaut post-Tom Brady was a bit premature. After a seven-game win streak late in 2021, the Patriots saw a quick end to their season in the wild-card round. They addressed some holes at receiver and on the offensive line this offseason, but the unit as a whole will be undergoing a transition after former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to coach Las Vegas. Defense is also in the spotlight entering training camp as the Patriots look to replace cornerback J.C. Jackson, who left in free agency.

