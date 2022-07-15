Pederson hopes to help Jaguars claw out of AFC South cellar

New Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is trying to help his players “heal” after last year’s tumultuous season and hoping to build a winning culture that could lead Jacksonville out of the AFC South cellar for the first time since 2017. Pederson and the Jaguars will hold training camp at a nearby high school while they build a new practice facility. The daily bus rides could bond a team that has lost 29 of its past 33 games. But thanks to several high draft picks and some decent free-agent signings over the past two years, the Jags seemingly have enough talent to, at the very least, be more competitive each week. And if second-year QB Trevor Lawrence develops under offensively savvy Pederson, they could be a dark-horse contender in a watered-down division that lacks star power.

By The Associated Press

