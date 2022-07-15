Peru coach Ricardo Gareca does not have contract renewed

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s soccer body says it has not extended its contract with national team coach Ricardo Gareca. The Peruvian soccer federation thanked Gareca on Twitter for his seven years on the job. Four years ago, Gareca took Peru to its first World Cup berth since 1982. The Argentinian also confirmed the decision on social media. Peru was eliminated by Australia in June in a 5-4 penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regular time.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.