Ravens hope to rebound from injury-filled 2021

In 2021 the Baltimore Ravens went through a rarity under coach John Harbaugh — a losing season. Beset by injuries from the preseason on, Baltimore finally collapsed at the end, dropping its final six games. When training camp begins, the Ravens will hope for progress from running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters, none of whom played last season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract situation remains an issue as he enters his fifth-year option season.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.