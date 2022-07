Saints first camp under Allen features fortified roster

Saints new head coach Dennis Allen enters training camp with a roster that has been fortified at several key spots since former long-time coach Sean Payton retired after last season. The biggest changes are at receiver. That’s where newly acquired veteran Jarvis Landry and top draft choice Chris Olave join a position group that is expected to get veteran Michael Thomas back after he missed last season with an ankle injury. The Saints have added veteran safeties Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu to their defensive backfield and spent a first-round pick on left tackle Trevor Penning following Terron Armstead’s departure in free agency.

