Scherzer, Harper, others discuss how NL DH rule changes game

Max Scherzer misses hitting. He misses pitching to pitchers. Yet the New York Mets right-hander is just fine with the full-time addition of the designated hitter to the National League as of this season, nearly 50 years after the American League adopted it. The three-time Cy Young Award winner says the biggest benefit of the change is that all of Major League Baseball is under one set of rules. All games include a DH in the lineup. The ballot for Sunday’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium included a DH for the NL. And runs per game are up in the NL in 2022.

