Sports court upholds soccer bans on Russian teams

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia remains barred from Europe’s leading soccer competitions including the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected appeals by the national soccer federation and four clubs. CAS upheld decisions by UEFA and FIFA which excluded Russian national teams and clubs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia was already excluded from men’s World Cup qualifying and the women’s European Championship and its clubs now won’t feature in competitions like the Champions League in 2022-23.

