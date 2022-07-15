Texans look to Mills at QB after trading Watson to Browns

The Houston Texans look to Davis Mills as their answer at quarterback after finally moving on from Deshaun Watson in a trade to Cleveland this offseason. Coach Lovie Smith takes over after David Culley was fired after just one season where the team went 4-13. He takes over a team that looks to improve with a boost from multiple high draft picks led by CB Derek Stingley, the third overall pick in the draft, and OL Kenyon Green, chosen at No. 15. RB Marlon Mack joins the team, hoping to help turn around a running game that ranked last in the NFL in each of the past two seasons.

By The Associated Press

