Tiger Woods gets emotional sendoff from St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tiger Woods may have played his final round of a British Open at St. Andrews. He received an emotional sendoff worthy of the occasion. Woods shot a 75 and missed the cut. But that’s not what Friday was all about. Crowds got larger and louder as he neared the end. Woods crossed the Swilcan Bridge and did not stop to pose like other legends before him have done. He kept walking. Woods says this will not be his last British Open. He just doesn’t know if he’ll be healthy enough to play when it returns to St. Andrews.

