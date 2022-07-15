Titans, Ryan Tannehill working on offense in training camp

The Tennessee Titans are trying to repeat their success as the AFC’s No. 1 seed a year ago despite using an NFL-record 91 players because of injuries. That included losing Derrick Henry for nine games to a broken right foot. They have won back-to-back AFC South titles with Mike Vrabel the reigning AP NFL Coach of the Year. But the Titans lost to eventual AFC champ Cincinnati 19-16 in the divisional round. They haven’t won a playoff game since January 2020. The main focus in training camp will be improving the offense with a new passing game coordinator. Ryan Tannehill also has several new playmakers and a healthy Henry.

