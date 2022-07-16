Alonso, Ottavino lead Mets in DH opener; Cubs 8th L in row

CHICAGO (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning after Adam Ottavino worked out of a tricky jam, helping the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. The Cubs lost their eighth in a row. Alonso, who also drove in New York’s first run in the fourth, came up with runners on the corners and no outs in the 11th. He lofted a medium flyball to right against Mychal Givens, and Luis Guillorme scampered home with the go-ahead run. All-Star closer Edwin Díaz then got three outs for his 20th save for the NL East leaders.

