Bryant has 3 hits, Rockies beat Bucs 2-0 in 5th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Kris Bryant had three hits and an RBI, Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI single, and Jose Urena pitched six scoreless innings in the Colorado Rockies’ 2-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bryant singled in an unearned run with two outs in the fifth inning and Blackmon drove in an insurance run with a two-out single in the seventh as the Rockies extended their winning streak to a season-long five games. Urena (1-1) gave up five hits, with four strikeouts and two walks. Pirates’ right-hander Mitch Keller (3-7) was the hard-luck loser, giving up an unearned run and five hits in six innings.

