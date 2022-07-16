Canada preps for US amid concern over federation’s dealings

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The Canadian women’s national team is keeping a wary eye on concerns about its federation back home while focusing on a showdown with the United States in Mexico. An investigation reported this week by The Sports Network detailed a controversial agreement between Canada Soccer and Canada Soccer Business, which oversees the federation’s media rights and sponsorship deals — as both the men’s and women’s teams seek better and more equitable pay. Earlier this week, the Canadian senior national teams put out a statement about the revelations in the report and asked for a full investigation by the agency that governs sport in Canada.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.