Chelsea signs Senegal defender Koulibaly from Napoli

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has completed the signing of center back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. The Premier League club paid a fee reported to be 40 million euros ($40 million) for the 31-year-old Senegal international, who arrives at Stamford Bridge following the departures of defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Koulibaly played eight seasons with the Italian club, making 317 appearances and scoring 14 goals. Koulibaly will play in front of Senegal teammate and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Koulibaly is Senegal’s captain and this year led the team to its first African Cup title.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.