Darren Baker, Jack Leiter make for son-splashed Futures Game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year’s All-Star Futures Game was son-splashed. Darren Baker, the 23-year-old son of Houston manager Dusty Baker, was on the National League roster at Dodger Stadium for baseball’s premier showcase event. Jack Leiter, the 22-year-old offspring of two-time All-Star Al Leiter, was on the American League pitching staff. Darren is remembered as the 3 1/2-year-old bat boy for his daddy’s Giants who was scooped out of harm’s way by J.T. Snow during Game 5 of the 2002 World Series. He signed with Washington, which selected him on the 10th round last year. Jack was taken second overall by Texas in last year’s draft.

