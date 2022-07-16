Gazdag’s PK goal rallies Union to 2-1 win over Revolution

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored on a penalty kick in the 79th minute to lift the Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution. Gazdag’s ninth goal of the season for Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia (10-2-9) came four minutes after Mikael Uhre pulled the Union even with his seventh netter. Gustavo Bou’s seventh goal of the campaign — all in the last eight matches — gave New England (6-7-7) a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute.

