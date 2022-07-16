Hernández has winning hit, Jays rally in 10th to beat Royals

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5. Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino hit a tie-breaking home run in the top of the 10th inning to put Kansas City up 5-3, but Toronto rallied in the bottom half against former Blue Jays reliever Joel Payamps. Jordan Romano (3-2) got the win despite allowing Pasquantino’s homer. The Royals are without 10 players for this series because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.