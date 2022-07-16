Herta breaks IndyCar streak with pole-winning run at Toronto

Colton Herta posted a fast lap of 59.2698 seconds in Toronto to become the first repeat pole winner of the IndyCar season. A different driver started each of the series first nine races this season. Herta broke that streak by barely edging out six-time series champ Scott Dixon. Dixon completed the bumpy 11-turn, 1.786-mile lap in 59.3952. Two-time series winner Josef Newgarden will start third after tapping the wall on his final trip around the temporary street course. His best lap was 59.5257. Points leader Marcus Ericsson will start ninth in IndyCar’s first race at Toronto since 2019.

