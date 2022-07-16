Altuve, Arenado and Rodon won’t play in All-Star Game

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado won’t be playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Altuve was struck on the left knee leading off Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He was kept out of the lineup Friday night. Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez will start for Altuve and Toronto’s Santiago Espinal will replace Altuve on the AL roster. Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson is taking the place of Rodon on the NL roster. It wasn’t immediately clear why Rodon isn’t playing in the All-Star Game. Arenado says he’ll be resting his back. Atlanta’s Austin Riley is taking Arenado’s place.

