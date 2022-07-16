Jennifer Kupcho, Lizette Salas win LPGA Tour team event

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday, closing with a 9-under 61 in best-ball play for a five-stroke victory. The U.S. Solheim Cup partners finished at 26-under 254 at Midland Country Club. They opened Wednesday with a 68 in alternate shot, shot a best-ball 61 on Thursday and took a four-stroke lead Friday with an alternate-shot 64. Kupcho won for the third time this year and in her career, while Salas won her second tour title. Kupcho won the major Chevron Championship in early April in the California desert and the Meijer LPGA Classic last month in Belmont, Michigan. Salas also won the 2014 Kingsmill Championship. Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan were second after a 62.

