Ouch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit. Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark. The 66-year-old Cranston doubled over for a couple minutes, then headed to his nearby trailer. The Tony, Emmy and Olivier award winner later felt well enough to play in the game on the field. He took a called third strike and feigned an argument with the umpire.

