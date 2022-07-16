Scheffler rues unlucky roll on back 9 at British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — One unlucky roll on the back nine cost Scottie Scheffler a couple of strokes and plenty of momentum. The Masters champion started the day five strokes behind one leader and finished it five strokes behind a pair of different leaders at the British Open. He shot 3-under 69 in the third round to take him to 11 under overall. Scheffler says “I was rolling it pretty good today and I could have taken it really low. The putts weren’t going in.” But it was that one unfavorable roll that stuck in his mind. He says he “got a really bad break there on 12″ that “probably cost me two shots.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.