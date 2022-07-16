Shot putter Chase Ealey earns 1st US gold at worlds champs
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Shot putter Chase Ealey’s red, white and blue nails along with her matching makeup paired well with winning Team USA’s first gold medal at the world championships. Not a bad early birthday present, either. Ealey, who turns 28 in four days, ended up winning the event on her first attempt. Her opening toss of 67 feet, 2¾ inches dethroned two-time defending world champion Gong Lijiao of China. By a matter of minutes, Ealey earned the honor of 1st gold at the inaugural world championships held in the U.S. Moments later, Fred Kerley led an American sweep in the 100.