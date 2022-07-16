Trea’s 2 HRs send Dodgers past Angels 7-1 for series sweep

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers rolled into the All-Star break with a 7-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels to sweep the 2022 Freeway Series. Trea Turner hit two homers and drove in three runs, while Max Muncy had a three-run homer in the third inning of the Dodgers’ 15th victory in 17 games. Freddie Freeman recorded his 1,000th career RBI and hit his first career homer at his childhood ballpark while the Dodgers finished another impressive first half at 60-30. Brandon Marsh hit a late-inning homer again, but the Angels flopped into the break with their 12th loss in 14 games.

