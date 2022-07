HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander struck out 10 in six scoreless innings to post his MLB-leading 12th win as the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0. Martín Maldonado provided the offense with a second-inning grand slam as the AL West-leading Astros bounced back after a 5-1 loss in the series opener Friday night.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.