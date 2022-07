ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday was postponed because of rain. The game will be made up Sept. 17 as part of a day-night doubleheader. St. Louis won the first two games of the series.

