Derby’s quick pace makes it a challenge for ESPN to produce

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The rapid-fire pace of the All-Star Home Run Derby is a unique broadcasting challenge for ESPN. A time-based format was introduced in 2015, and hitters now have 3 minutes to launch as many big flies as possible, meaning there are often two balls in the air simultaneously. With how quickly stars like two-time defending champion Pete Alonso can crank out 400-plus foot drives, there isn’t time for replays of even the most majestic home runs. ESPN is embracing the challenge going into Monday night’s Derby at Dodger Stadium after last year’s event drew 7.13 million viewers.

