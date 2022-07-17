Dominant Nola, Phillies shut down Marlins for 3-game sweep

MIAMI (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 10 and pitched scoreless ball into the ninth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 for a three-game sweep. Yairo Muñoz homered to help Philadelphia head into the All-Star break at 49-43. Even minus injured star Bryce Harper, the Phillies showed a dramatic turnaround after manager Joe Girardi was fired on June 3, going 27-14 under Rob Thomson. Nola gave up four hits and walked one. He was pulled after allowing one-out singles to Joey Wendle and Brian Anderson in the ninth. José Alvarado closed for his first save. The Phillies shut out Miami in the final 25 innings of the series.

