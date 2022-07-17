Healthy James Harden vows return to ‘top of my game’
By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden is vowing a return to his high-scoring form after battling a lingering hamstring injury that created rare doubt for the three-time NBA scoring champion over the last two seasons. Harden says he’s healthy again and eager to chase the first championship of his 13-year career. He declined his $47.4 million player option and Harden told The Associated Press he did so to allow the 76ers to go after free agents. He says taking less money so the team could sign as many players as needed to contend was “very, very important” to him.