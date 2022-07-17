Newman, Chavis lead Pirates over Rockies, 8-3

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Newman and Michael Chavis had three hits apiece, and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended their 12-game road trip with a 8-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. Jason Delay and Jason Marisnick also had two hits and Tyler Beede (1-1) pitched two innings of relief for the Pirates. Pittsburgh had a season-high 16 hits to end a four-game skid and finish its 11-day, four-city trip 6-6.Elías Díaz doubled and tripled for Colorado, which had its five-game winning streak snapped. Brendan Rodgers and C.J. Cron had two hits each and Austin Gomber allowed three runs — two earned — in five innings of work for the Rockies.

