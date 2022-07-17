Parker has 21 points, 10 rebounds; Dream beat Mercury 85-75

PHOENIX (AP) — Cheyenne Parker matched her season high with 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Tiffany Hayes added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists and the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-75. Sophie Cunningham hit a 3-pointer with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter to give Phoenix a 73-70 lead but Erica Wheeler answered with back-to-back 3s and Hayes made a floater to make 78-73 and the Dream led the rest of the way. The Mercury went 1 for 7 from the field and committed three turnovers over the final 5-plus minutes. Diana Taurasi led Phoenix (11-16) 23 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 14 but the duo combined to make just 12 of 36 from the field and 2 of 15 from 3-point range.

