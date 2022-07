MORRISON, Colo. (AP) — Leah Pruett raced to her first Top Fuel victory for Tony Stewart Racing, powering past Shawn Langdon in the final of the NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway. Pruett, who is married to Stewart, had a 3.884-second run at 316.38 mph in the final for her 10th career victory and second at Bandimere. Robert Hight won in Funny Car, Matt Hartford in Pro Stock and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

