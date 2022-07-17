Rays lose Ramírez to broken thumb, but beat Orioles 7-5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brett Phillips, Randy Arozarena and Francisco Mejía homered as the Tampa Bay Rays, despite losing hot-hitting Harold Ramírez to a broken thumb, beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-5. Ramírez, who was batting .329 in 77 games as a first baseman/outfielder, was hit in the right thumb by a pitch from Jordan Lyles in the first and exited the next inning. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The Rays are 51-41 and hold the top spot in the AL wild-card race. Rougned Odor and Austin Hays homered for Baltimore, which is 46-46 at the break after going 52-110 last season

